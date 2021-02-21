A new satellite shows images of the Uttarakhand Avalanche’s Destruction path

India has been going through a tough time after the Uttarakhand disaster this year. This tragedy follows after the country takes up different measures to rise from the Covid-19 pandemic. After the disaster, different experts have come up with ideas and opinions of what lead to the destruction. However, a new satellite indicates images of before and after the Avalanche. In other words, it highlights the path of destruction of the Avalanche. If you have come across the case, you must be curious about the latest investigation results on the matter.

The Uttarakhand disaster took thirty lives and leaving over 170 people missing. There are currently high-resolution photos indicating the clearest path of the events resulting in the glacier burst. The incident took place on Sunday, February 7th. Different images are showing the magnitude of the Avalanche before and after the destruction.

On February 6th, an image recorded a day before the incident shows a ridgeline well-covered with snow and ice. The ridgeline is a part of the Trishala Glacier. However, images taken on February 8th shows that an entire chunk of ice is missing from the ridgeline. Experts claim that a chunk of ice and snow disappeared from the ridge line on the day of the incident.

There are also images of water flow around the Tapovan Hydel plant before and after the incident. From the images, it is clear that the Tapovan Hydel plant is destroyed from the incident. Similar differences from the before and after the avalanche destruction are clear in an area that is a few kilometers after the original trigger. From the images, the area is completely snowed on the low area. However, after the Avalanche, the impact is clear.

On February 6th, a narrow stream of water becomes a broad river of mud on February 8th. A long shot of the area in question shows the scale of destruction. Before the tragic incident, the Tapovan Hydel plant and the paths are visible. But all you can see now is a field of debris. Experts believe that rock with ice dropped about two kilometers before landing on the valley floor. This impact resulted in an ice avalanche and a huge rock racing down the glacier at an extreme speed. Images from the site show that it generated a huge amount of dust that is visible in the valley side before landing on the glacier.

Also, shreds of evidence show that the rock avalanche heating was high, which lead to fragmentation. With melting ice, the landslide transited into a flow of debris. In a report by Amit Shah on the tragedy, the Home Minister spoke of a landslide triggering a snow avalanche with an area of 14 square km.