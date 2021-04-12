Uber users in London can now request fully electric vehicles

Cab-hailing platform Uber has introduced an all-electric fleet of vehicles in London, and customers can now choose to move around the city in green cars. The firm partnered with Nissan to deploy about 1600 battery-powered vehicles on the UK capital’s roads.

The all-electric fleet is one way the ride-hailing company is working to reach a zero-carbon target by 2040. Uber Green, the all-electric brand, will be available to customers from Monday,5th April 2021. Customers will have the option of riding in a fully electric vehicle instead of a hybrid or gasoline-powered one.

“With cities beginning to open up once again, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive a green recovery by ensuring that every car on the Uber app in London is fully electric,” said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s general manager for the Northern and Eastern Europe region. To encourage cab drivers to adopt electric cars, the internet company has introduced a fifteen percent reduction on the service fee as a discount. Out of the forty-five thousand cabs on London roads, only sixteen thousand are fully electric. However, the firm plans to expand its fleet in the coming years.

In the recent past, Uber has had its fair share of legal battles in London. It had to fight for its operating license after running into problems with the local administration. Also, it had answer a Supreme Court lawsuit filed by a portion of the cab drivers to be recognized as company workers. In both battles, the company reached an agreement with the latter requiring the firm to classify its drivers as company workers.

The company targets zero-carbon targets for London by 2025, the rest of Europe and North America by 2030, and globally by 2040. In the US and Canada, Uber rivals Lyft, which also has zero-carbon goals by 2030 globally. To support the transition from hybrids and internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEs) to EVs, Uber customers have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. The firm added fifteen pounds per mile around the city to fund its Clean Air Plan. Reports from the firm said it had raised £125 million to cover EVs’ costs that are relatively pricier than hybrids and ICEs.

“The ultimate success of our business will rest on our ability to transition our platform to clean energy in partnership with drivers, industry innovators, and governments,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber chief executive officer. By the end of this year, Uber will launch the Uber Green in other European cities and across the US. The partnership with Nissan allows cab drivers to buy or rent fully electric cars at a lower price.