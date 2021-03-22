Batteries will facilitate the achievement of renewable energy goals and reliability

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) will deploy 1400megawatts (MW) of battery storage in its service area by the end of 2023. The investor-owned utility is one of California’s electricity suppliers. In a recent statement, the company noted that this project would advance its goals to meet California residents’ power needs “while ensuring grid reliability.”

The San Francisco-based gas company met and exceeded the California Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS). Thirty-five percent of the company’s energy was from renewable sources. This value was two percent higher than the thirty-three percent required by the RPS.

Besides, PG&E revealed that eighty-eight percent of electricity delivered to its consumers was sourced from emission-free resources. These cleaner sources include Photovoltaic arrays, onshore and offshore wind plants, bioenergy, geothermal, hydroelectric, and nuclear plants. The RPS directed utilities to ensure 33 percent of their power is green by 2020, fifty percent by 2030, and a hundred percent by 2045.

Investing in battery storage will be critical if utilities are to meet their renewable energy to ensure that the electric grid can sustain the consumer’s goals. Utilities must integrate renewable energy into the grid to ensure that the electric grid can support consumers’ needs. However, green energy can only meet the rising power demands if utilities adopt battery storage to ensure reliability. It will also reduce the cost of electricity.

“The utility is well-positioned with the battery storage projects under contract to meet the state’s ambitious clean energy and storage goals while ensuring grid reliability,” said PG&E in the statement.

The Assembly Bill 2514(AB2514) mandated utilities to procure storage systems as the country strives to curb climate change through cleaner energy. PG&E and other investor-owned utilities have invested heavily in energy storage since Congress passed this bill. The other California utilities include Southern California Edison (SCE) and San Diego Gas& Electric (SDG&E).

The California Public Utilities Commission directed the three utilities to meet 1.35 storage capacity by the end of 2020.PG& E was required to meet 580MW in battery capacity, transmission-connected storage, and a small portion of customer-sited storage. Going by CPUC records, PG & E met its goals and exceeded to procure 755.5MW of energy storage. The vast battery storage installed at the former Moss Landing gas power plant site is one of the world’s largest energy storage.

PG &E has also contracted new behind-the-meter (BTM) customer-cited systems. The new systems will provide approximately 230MW, especially to residential areas. According to the utility, California Self-Generation Incentive Programme (SGIP) has supported these changes by offering cash rebates to energy storage deployments and solar technologies.

As wildfires in California continue to raise concerns among residents, some PG & E’s old and faulty transmission lines have been pointed out. The utility has enacted public safety power shutoffs (PSPS)to caution the at-risk regions.