Breaking News

Australia’s electrical grid needs to be renovated to accommodate the new renewable energy

State gives renewable energy developers a challenge on site selection

Lack of government support is hurting the EV industry in Australia, making it a dumpsite for petrol cars

Mining ETFs that have enjoyed from the Electric Vehicle ESG

How renewable energy jobs can assist fossil-fuel communities and remake climate politics

Waste-to-Energy plant link Southern California Edison’s Power Grid

Rocket Lab will go public via a SPAC merger and will build a medium-lift rocket

Satellite Imagery specialist BlackSky space venture to begin trading publicly

A satellite operator called Geely obtains a license and will be initiating production later on this year

Students at MSU have built and launched a satellite to the ISS

Australia’s electrical grid needs to be renovated to accommodate the new renewable energy

Energy
Adam

For many years the electricity sector in Australia has depended on coal plants. As countries worldwide transition to cleaner energy to curb climate change, Australia is also picking the pace slower than the developed world.

Renewable energy sources are transforming the country’s energy and heat supply. It is a good cause since carbon emitted by coal plants, and fossil fuel has adversely affected world climate in ways that, left unchecked, could create deserts and transform the seas. Environmentalists have attributed the frequent cyclones, hurricanes, and submerging of islands to climate change.

Despite the nation’s embrace of green energy generation, the new breed of electricity has risked the existing grid meant for a coal-powered generation. Wind and solar energy production are projected to grow drastically in the next half-decade. If the administration does not reconstruct the grid to take care of downtime associated with renewable energy, it might experience energy shortages.

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) plants depend on sun rays to make electricity. When the sun is not shining, such as during winter, the solar plants experience shortages. Same to onshore and offshore wind plants. When the weather is relatively calm, energy production goes down. Using connection caps based on renewable energy zones would help regulate how green power is added to the transmission lines.

Australia does not operate on a single grid. It is divided into the National Electricity Market (NEM), Western Australia, and Northern Territory transmission networks. The government plans to shut down two-thirds of the coal plants that supply power to NEM, the country’s largest operator. If sustainable plans are not made to augment the lost power with renewables, the national grid will be in-efficient.

According to media reports, the country’s transmission networks are projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4%.In the next five years, the network will be at about 54,585 circuit kilometers (Ckm) from the current 53,398Ckm.

The administration has encouraged investors to tap into the solar PV and wind energy sectors by rebating to startups. At the state and federal levels, firms can install power plants at a reduced price. These incentives have further created a surge in green energy projects. By the end of 2025, solar and wind energy will contribute to 46% of Australia’s power needs.

The bottom line is that the surge in cleaner energy projects requires the grid system to accommodate the incoming power to avoid network congestion. It is also crucial that the government has solutions to deal with weather-dependent intermittent supply such as battery storage.

https://cityofhype.com/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

State gives renewable energy developers a challenge on site selection

Adam

Lack of government support is hurting the EV industry in Australia, making it a dumpsite for petrol cars

Adam

Mining ETFs that have enjoyed from the Electric Vehicle ESG

Adam

How renewable energy jobs can assist fossil-fuel communities and remake climate politics

Adam

Waste-to-Energy plant link Southern California Edison’s Power Grid

Adam

DFC and Shell Foundation partnership in hopes to accelerate access to renewable energy and gender inclusion

Adam