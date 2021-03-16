State gives renewable energy developers a challenge on site selection

President Biden’s administration is working on ways to decarbonize America and promote clean energy. It is one of Biden’s plans during the campaign period, and many people are curious to see how he implements the plan. He has an ambitious target that aims to clean up America by 2035. This target seems impossible to achieve, but Biden is determined and is working towards this goal.

In the latest renewable energy venture through Amazon, the development team opted for Grand Island to create a mega distribution center. However, town officials were quick to refuse the offer. You probably think what followed is that the State intervened and took necessary measures to ensure that the locals have no say on the issue. But that didn’t happen. This detail remains the most disturbing question of whether renewable plants will depend on local authorities to progress?

This situation is what New York is doing for large-scale renewable energy productions. In 2020, a state law stripped local control from the site selection phase. With that, the renewable energy developers have a blank check in response to the site location. Starting with Queens and then Grand Island, locals have a role to play in the Amazon renewable energy site selection. However, the State has concluded that local input on renewable energy is irrelevant.

Local control is not that bad since it gave Amazon a chance to look into the Town of Hamburg and get a location whose people want their services. Experts claim that any development projects, including renewables, should be planned in a region that wants the change. The system is works differently since it allows the development team to choose their site locations. Many claim that the developer is the most profit-hungry part of the corporate world in this renewable energy lifecycle. Additionally, there is an additional layer of tax credits available to increase profits.

To many, the locals are serving these developments but don’t have the privilege of location selection. Many feel that New York State ought to work with the municipalities and the development teams to develop a land-use matrix. With the report, they can work on the best places to build renewable energy plants basing on where the development is most wanted and needed.

A recent report claims that local authorities must use the power they have over clean energy developments in the right way and the most beneficial way to society. If Grand Island’s rejection of the Amazon renewable energy project is good or terrible is not up to anyone. The development of a local town must not be left under complete control by out-of-town developers; locals need to consider their people’s interests.