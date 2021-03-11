How renewable energy jobs can assist fossil-fuel communities and remake climate politics

The future of the American economy and the climate crisis must be dealt with as the country works on the energy transition. Also, the politics surrounding the change are details people need to discuss. One of the issues includes the jobs covering the fossil-fuel sector.

It is no secret that fossil fuels take up a substantial economic footprint in the communities. Why not when there is necessary labor in the extraction process, refining, and generation of power. Despite the lack of jobs in other areas, the fuel industry has provided multiple jobs for many people compared to other traditional industries. Not to mention, fossil fuel generates income for the economy. Hence, the clean energy transition isn’t as simple as what people think and what’s best for all. Many who work in these industries view this transition as a threat to their income. These details explain why many are turning the issue into a political matter to protect their income sources.

The blackouts in Texas have also raised many concerns regarding renewables. For a positive view on the matter, state leaders need to convince people that clean energy is not a way to destroy them and the transition will generate sustainable jobs. First, state leaders need to identify areas where fossil-fuels are most-concentrated since it is the best way to deal with the political blockage.

Renewable energy shares a critical similarity with fossil fuels. It is a pathway that offers a clean economy and is holding an economic promise in the remote areas. Even though the transition is not going to be simple, it will provide jobs to many people and may surpass the current number under fossil fuels. People need to understand that other than green energy, job opportunities are appealing.

In the United States, experts claim that the Republican-leaning states will benefit most in the transition. Why not when these states and counties have the most potential in the renewable business. The administration can work on giving assurance to people who are in the fossil fuel business. To break from the climate stalemate, the government can retrain fossil fuel workers and provide them with a shot in the renewable energy sector to encourage people to trust in the transition.

The final step includes the renewable energy job transition. It includes giving people opportunities in the clean energy sector and viewing the change in a different light. This energy transition is inevitable, but everybody must be willing to take on the challenge and do their part for maximum success. Be it the government or the citizen. It is only by working together that the renewable energy transition can happen successfully.