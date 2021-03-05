Waste-to-Energy plant link Southern California Edison’s Power Grid

Renewables are the future of the energy industry. This fact doesn’t surprise many who have been watching recent trends on renewable energy. It is a field that many energy companies are investing in as the planet prepares for a phase-out from fossil-fuel energy to renewable energy. Various governments have put up renewable energy technologies in collaboration with the private sector, hoping to achieve 100% clean energy by 2050. This project has been in the development stages for a few years but 2021, seems like a wake-up call for organizations and companies as they are working hard on renewables.

BioStar Renewables is a famous renewable energy services company which in its latest reports, stated that its San Bernardino OES waste-to-energy project had completed synchronization with SCE. You can tell that this project is different from other projects, with its name, waste-to-energy—the OSE plant plans on converting over 100,000 tons of pre-consumer food waster annually to energy. BioStar is planning to start its operation by getting waste from the Coachella and Lambs Canyon Landfills. The project is a 2-in-1 plan that not only provides energy but also aids in dealing with waste.

This BioStar OES project will generate a power capacity of over 20,000,000 KWh which is adequate to serve over 3,000 homes. Besides, it will also generate over 20,000,000 gallons of clean water for industrial purposes. In a recent report from BioStar’s CEO, Bill Love, you learn that the project runs smoothly. Bill expressed his excitement and gratitude to the development team since the project was developing even during the covid-19 pandemic. Bill talked about the project’s history in 2019 with a team working creatively and diligently to get this far.

He is confident that the waste-to-energy project will pave the way for future generations to use waste for positive reasons. The team is proud to raise the OES project in southern California, setting up ways to divert waste from landfills and develop a new renewable electricity source base. This model is running in South California, but BioStar hopes to duplicate this project for the planet’s sake.

California has been working on ways to regulate organic waste to reduce the carbon levels in the state. As of now, California estimates its need of 100 operational biodigesters to deal with the waste. BioStar is planning to join the state from the recent reports to reduce carbon emission levels. OES will act as a prototype for other projects all over the world. Besides the waste-to-energy project, BioStar owns a solar power generating plan in partnership with California State University’s trustees, the City of Lake Elsinore, and Temecula.